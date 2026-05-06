West Wilson Addresses Nude Photo Leak Right Before ‘Summer House’ Reunion Filming

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West Wilson is opening up about a recent leak of his NSFW photos.

The 31-year-old Summer House star was at the center of his Instagram and Facebook accounts being hacked just a couple of weeks ago.

His nude photos were leaked and shared to social media right before he went in to film the Summer House season 10 reunion (which suffered it’s own leak), and in a new podcast episode, he breaks his silence on the leak.

I know my f-cking nudes leaked, OK. But guess what? It’s, like, the sixth worry of mine right now. I have a lot of sh-t going on, and I’m gonna own it,” he shared on the latest episode of his “Show Me Something” podcast. “They’re not even sexual. They look medical. I’m soft in all of them.”

“I don’t know how old it is, but it’s from my old apartment,” West continued. “I had a sauna by my bathroom, and I would always get out of the sauna and double check. Or check progress.”

He then told his co-host Sophie Cunningham that he doesn’t know who leaked the photos, and has a message for those listening.

“I know I’m laughing, because if I don’t laugh, I’ll f-cking cry about all of this,” he said. “Don’t leak people’s nudes or hack people’s sh-t. It’s, like, not fun.”

He even joked about the situation, saying, “Manscaped partnership down the road, hopefully.”

West shared on the podcast that he learned of the leak just “five seconds before” going on stage to film the reunion.

“I was like, ‘Motherf-cker.’ I know that I’ve had the worst day of my life already, which is good to know,” he said. “Also, if you see it, report it.”

Also on the podcast, he talked about filming the reunion, which is set to start airing at the end of this month.

“These are my friends, and I’ve caused a lot of damage, which f-cking sucks,” West said. “It’s gonna take time, for sure. Doing the reunion was one step. Got through [it], and we’re on the other side of it. Reunions aren’t fun.”

“It’s the darkest form of therapy,” he added. “You don’t normally get that much feedback on how your actions impact other people.”

West shared that he hoped to “be better” moving forward, following the fallout from his relationship with co-star Amanda Batula, which will also be addressed on the upcoming spinoff In The City.

The only way you can make experiences like this worth it, as dark as it gets, is to be better from it later,” the reality star said. “Obviously, I have a lot to learn from and be better for, but it’s absolutely the only way you can turn it positive.”

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