What Is Hantavirus? Case Identified in Switzerland Linked to Cruise Ship Outbreak

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Hantavirus is trending following worldwide headlines about the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The WHO shared an update Wednesday (May 6), confirming a case of hantavirus in Switzerland identified in a passenger from the ship.

There is a Hantavirus case identified in Switzerland

“Swiss authorities have confirmed a case of #hantavirus identified in a passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship. He had responded to an email from the ship’s operator informing the passengers of the health event, and presented himself to a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, and is receiving care,” the statement reads.

“In line with the International Health Regulations (IHR), WHO is working with relevant countries to support international contact tracing, to ensure that those potentially exposed are monitored and that any further disease spread is limited. The type of virus in this outbreak has been confirmed as Andes hantavirus by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.”

“As of 6 May, there are 8 cases, 3 of whom are confirmed as hantavirus by laboratory testing. WHO will continue to work with countries to ensure that the patients, contacts, passengers and crew have the information and support they need to stay safe and prevent spread,” the statement concluded.

What is Hantavirus?

Here’s what the CDC says about the Andes hantavirus:

Hantaviruses are spread by rodents’ body fluids and excrement. People mostly contract hantavirus by breathing in the virus. Most hantaviruses found in North, Central, and South America can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). Andes virus, which is found in South America, has reportedly had person-to-person transmission. Different hantaviruses are found in the United States. Most of these cause HPS, which primarily affects the lungs. Non-HPS hantavirus infection can also occur, where patients experience non-specific viral symptoms, but no cardiopulmonary symptoms. The hantaviruses that are found throughout the United States are not known to spread between people. HPS initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more severe illness where people have trouble breathing. It’s important for people with HPS to begin treatment as early as possible to improve their chances of recovery. HPS is fatal in nearly 4 in 10 people who are infected.

How does Hantavirus spread and is it a pandemic concern?

CBS News reports, via the WHO, because of the long incubation period, which can stretch up to eight weeks, if people are feeling unwell getting off the ship, they will be quarantined for up to two months.

However, they urge the public “not to be overly concerned about this,” and that this is “a difficult disease to spread” and that it is “not a pandemic causing disease,” and that even with this particular person-to-person strain, it is only spread through “prolonged exposure,” per the report.

3 people have been evacuated suspected of having hantavirus

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed on X that three people suspected of having hantavirus have been medically evacuated from the cruise ship.

“Three suspected #hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands in coordination with @WHO, the ship’s operator and national authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands,” he wrote.

“WHO continues to work with the ship’s operators to closely monitor the health of passengers and crew, working with countries to support appropriate medical follow-up and evacuation where needed. Monitoring and follow-up for passengers on board and for those who have already disembarked has been initiated in collaboration with the ship’s operators and national health authorities. WHO thanks all those involved.

The Andes strain is found in parts of Argentina, where the ship departed. Three cruise ship passengers died so far, while one person is still being treated in an intensive care unit in South Africa, per People.

The MV Hondius has almost 150 people aboard, and is located the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa since Monday (May 4) after authorities refused to let the ship dock.

How are the people onboard the Hondius amid the Hantavirus outbreak?

Travel blogger Kasem Hato, who is on the ship, told NBC News, things have “been very calm.”

“People are taking the situation seriously but without any panic, trying to keep social distancing and wearing masks to be safe…we are not obliged to do anything, but we’re trying to follow the recommendations we received of limiting close contact with other passengers and sanitizing our hands as much as possible.”



He added that passengers are currently reading, watching movies and “having hot drinks.”

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