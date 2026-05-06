‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser & Kelly Reilly Promote New Spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ in London

Credit: Backgrid

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are hitting the promo trail for their upcoming new series Dutton Ranch!

The Yellowstone stars will be reprising their roles in their own spinoff, marking the second show to follow characters from the OG hit show after it ended.

Cole and Kelly were seen stepping out for promo on Wednesday (May 6) in London, both donning outfits that we could imagine Rip and Beth wearing on the show!

What is Dutton Ranch about?

Here’s the show’s spinoff: As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Who else stars in the new spinoff?

Joining Cole and Kelly in the upcoming series are Finn Little, who reprises his role as Carter, Beth and Rip’s adopted son figure, as well as Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, JR Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

Learn more about the characters here!

If you missed it, a in a recurring role.

When does Dutton Ranch premiere?

The Yellowstone spinoff is set to debut on Paramount+ on May 15th with the first two episodes dropping at 8pm ET/PT, followed by new episodes weekly. It will also air on Paramount Network. Watch the trailer here!

Check out the gallery for more photos of Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly out in London…

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