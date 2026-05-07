‘American Idol’ Judges Added to Finale Performance Lineup & Their Song Choices Have Already Been Revealed!

Credit: ABC

We’re days away from the season finale of American Idol and we’ve just learned that all three judges are set to perform on the episode.

The season 24 finale will air on ABC on Monday, May 11 at 8:00pm ET and there’s an incredible list of performers set to appear on the episode.

ABC just confirmed that Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will all perform on the finale and the songs they’re doing have also been revealed.

What songs are the American Idol judges performing on the finale?

All three judges will hit the stage together for a performance of Lionel‘s song “Deep River Woman.”

Luke will also go solo for a performance of his new song “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” and he’s also going to join finalist Julián Kalel for a performance of “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” by Dwight Yoakam.

Also in the finale, Carrie Underwood will sing with Mötley Crüe.

Who else is performing on the finale?

Alicia Keys will mentor the Top 3 contestants and she’s also going to perform on the finale.

The performance lineup also includes Brad Paisley, Blues Traveler, Cameron Whitcomb, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Gin Blossoms, Jason Mraz, Lee Ann Womack, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, Shinedown and Tori Kelly.

Clay, of course, is one of the singing competition show’s most famous alumni. He came in second place on the second season of the series and went on to have a successful music career.

Posted To:American Idol Carrie Underwood Lionel Richie Luke Bryan Television