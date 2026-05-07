American Music Awards 2026 Performers & Songs List: KATSEYE, Maluma, Sombr & More to Perform

Credit: CBS

The 2026 American Music Awards are coming later this month, and the star-studded performers list has just been revealed.

The show will be hosted by Queen Latifah, and airs live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

2026 American Music Awards Performers & Songs List

Hootie & the Blowfish – MEDLEY, TBD – The group will return to the AMAs stage to perform some of the hits that earned them the trophy for Pop/Rock New Artist thirty years ago in 1996

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP,” U.S. TV broadcast premiere

Teddy Swims – “Mr. Know It All”

Maluma – TBD, a song from his latest project Loco x Volver, out May 15

Riley Green – TBD, AMA performance debut

Keith Urban – TBD, a song from his upcoming yacht rock album Flow State, out June 12

Twenty One Pilots – “Drag Path”

SOMBR – TBD, AMA performance debut

More performers, presenters, and special honorees for the 52nd AMAs will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nominations for the 2026 AMAs were announced in April, with Taylor Swift leading the pack. Find out who is nominated this year!

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile in all award categories. Voting closes on Friday, May 8 at 11:59 a.m. PT, with the exception of Social Song of the Year and Tour of the Year, which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast.

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