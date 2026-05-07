Ariana Grande Explains the Meaning Behind New Album ‘Petal’

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Ariana Grande is giving us a glimpse behind the curtain at the making of her upcoming album, Petal.

The 32-year-old “Yes, And?” singer shared a video to her Instagram on Thursday (May 7) revealing a meeting where she presented her forthcoming record and explained the meaning behind the music.

“Surprise! It’s called Petal, basically about something that is full of life, growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging,” she began to explain of the album, due out on July 31.

“It’s kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it’s my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me,” she continued.

“It was a writing experiment for me to use that as a template so that I could be talking about one thing, sharing something, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own lives.”

“It’s a little feral as well. Yeah. Yeah. It’s definitely from a place that I have been maybe like too shy or polite to tap into before. And this kind of just feels like, f–k it,” she added.

Find out what else we know so far about Petal.

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