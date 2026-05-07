Blake Lively’s Lawyers Claim Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni, But It’s Not Over Yet: Settlement Details & Statement Revealed

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Blake Lively‘s lawyers have released a statement, and they are claiming a major victory for her in the It Ends with Us legal drama.

If you don’t know, the former It Ends with Us co-stars reached a settlement this week in their lengthy dispute. Reports then emerged that she received no money, but we were promised a bigger update. It appears this is it.

Blake Lively’s lawyers have shared the following statement with Just Jared:

“This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively. By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively. And by admitting that Ms. Lively’s concerns “deserved to be heard,” the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively “fabricated” claims of sexual harassment and retaliation. From day one Blake Lively’s mission was clear: expose and hold accountable those who weaponize smear campaigns and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors. That mission continues.” – Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson

In their statement, her lawyers characterize the settlement as a victory for Blake and say the defendants agreed not to appeal certain aspects of the resolution, while also acknowledging her concerns “deserved to be heard.”

They further argue the outcome undermines claims that Blake fabricated allegations of harassment or retaliation.

Is the legal fight over? It does not appear so…

So, are things officially over? Well, according to the notice of settlement, there’s still something that has not been resolved.

Court filings show Blake is still pursuing a separate motion for attorneys’ fees and additional damages under California law, which remains pending before the court. That motion will be decided by the judge and, according to the filing, neither side will be able to appeal that specific ruling once it is issued.

“Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Stipulating Parties acknowledge and agree that Blake Lively does not release, and retains all claims, rights, and remedies in connection with her pending Motion for Attorneys’ Fees, Treble Damages and PunitiveDamages under California Civil Code Section 47.1 in the Wayfarer Action,” the notice of settlement, which was just filed, reads. “The Stipulating Parties agree that the 47.1 Motion is not withdrawn and remains pending before this Court…The Stipulating Parties further agree that they hereby irrevocably waive any appeal from the Court’s determination of the 47.1 Motion.”

See who Blake Lively was pictured with after news of the settlement.

Posted To:Blake Lively It Ends with Us Justin Baldoni Legal