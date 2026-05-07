‘Cabin Fever’ Lyrics: La Roux Is Back After 6 Years With New Album ‘Old Flames’

Credit: YouTube

La Roux is back.

The 38-year-old “Bulletproof” singer is kicking off her highly anticipated return with “Cabin Fever,” the first taste of her forthcoming fourth studio album, Old Flames, due out this fall.

The upcoming album was written, produced and arranged by La Roux. It marks her first album since 2020’s Supervision.

From Casablanca Records:

The album is a self-possessed statement from an artist who finds power in candor and imagination. La Roux takes listeners on an extremely personal journey Old Flames, as she confronts the collapse of a 17-year relationship, the ache of forbidden love, the loneliness of addiction, and the struggle to reconcile sexuality and identity beneath the glare of public scrutiny. Sonically and visually, its references span everything from David Lynch to Donnie Darko; All Saints and Mariah Carey, alongside her jeep and summertime rain. Old Flames is nostalgic, immersive, future facing, and completely and utterly true to La Roux.

La Roux also opened up about the making of the album:

This record says things how they are: how I am and who I am. It’s been a process of admitting what I got wrong through telling these tales and coming to terms with where I am now. Old Flames is essentially me processing why I’ve behaved the way that I have and saying goodbye to it. It’s a farewell to that way of behaving in love and life. And in music too.

She describes the first single “Cabin Fever” as “about where I was: stuck in my head and lost, having to be brutally honest about it in order to escape.”



La Roux is set to embark on the road supporting Hilary Duff on tour later this year.

Read the lyrics to “Cabin Fever”…



Check out the tracklist for Old Flames…

1. Old Flames (Intro)

2. Cabin Fever

3. Lose Myself

4. Falling

5. To Make Our Love

6. Your Lover

7. Final Fantasy

8. Night Vision

9. I Just Keep Crying

10. Babyline

11. Old Flames

June 22 – West Palm Beach, FL, USA – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 23 – Tampa, FL, USA – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25 – Alpharetta, GA, USA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 27 – The Woodlands, TX, USA – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Austin, TX, USA – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 30 – Irving, TX, USA – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 2 – Albuquerque, NM, USA – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

July 3 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 8 – Inglewood, CA, USA – Kia Forum

July 9 – Inglewood, CA, USA – Kia Forum

July 11 – Mountain View, CA, USA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 12 – Wheatland, CA, USA – Toyota Amphitheater

July 14 – Ridgefield, WA, USA – Cascades Amphitheater

July 15 – Auburn, WA, USA – White River Amphitheatre

July 17 – West Valley City, UT, USA – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 – Morrison, CO, USA – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 22 – Maryland Heights, MO, USA – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 – Noblesville, IN, USA – Ruoff Music Center

July 25 – Shakopee, MN, USA – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 26 – Tinley Park, IL, USA – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH, USA – Riverbend Music Center

July 30 – Nashville, TN, USA – Ascend Amphitheater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC, USA – Truliant Amphitheater

August 2 – Bristow, VA, USA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 5 – New York, NY, USA – Madison Square Garden Arena

August 6 – New York, NY, USA – Madison Square Garden Arena

August 8 – Mansfield, MA, USA – Xfinity Center

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 12 – Toronto, ON, Canada – RBC Amphitheatre

August 13 – Toronto, ON, Canada – RBC Amphitheatre

August 15 – Clarkston, MI, USA – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI, USA – Acrisure Amphitheater

September 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

September 8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

September 10 – London, UK – O2 Arena

September 12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

September 13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

September 15 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 20 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

October 22 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre

October 24 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

October 26 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

October 29 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena



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