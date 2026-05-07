‘Cabin Fever’ Lyrics: La Roux Is Back After 6 Years With New Album ‘Old Flames’
La Roux is back.
The 38-year-old “Bulletproof” singer is kicking off her highly anticipated return with “Cabin Fever,” the first taste of her forthcoming fourth studio album, Old Flames, due out this fall.
The upcoming album was written, produced and arranged by La Roux. It marks her first album since 2020’s Supervision.
From Casablanca Records:
The album is a self-possessed statement from an artist who finds power in candor and imagination. La Roux takes listeners on an extremely personal journey Old Flames, as she confronts the collapse of a 17-year relationship, the ache of forbidden love, the loneliness of addiction, and the struggle to reconcile sexuality and identity beneath the glare of public scrutiny. Sonically and visually, its references span everything from David Lynch to Donnie Darko; All Saints and Mariah Carey, alongside her jeep and summertime rain. Old Flames is nostalgic, immersive, future facing, and completely and utterly true to La Roux.
La Roux also opened up about the making of the album:
This record says things how they are: how I am and who I am. It’s been a process of admitting what I got wrong through telling these tales and coming to terms with where I am now. Old Flames is essentially me processing why I’ve behaved the way that I have and saying goodbye to it. It’s a farewell to that way of behaving in love and life. And in music too.
She describes the first single “Cabin Fever” as “about where I was: stuck in my head and lost, having to be brutally honest about it in order to escape.”
La Roux is set to embark on the road supporting Hilary Duff on tour later this year.
Read the lyrics to “Cabin Fever”…
Check out the tracklist for Old Flames…
1. Old Flames (Intro)
2. Cabin Fever
3. Lose Myself
4. Falling
5. To Make Our Love
6. Your Lover
7. Final Fantasy
8. Night Vision
9. I Just Keep Crying
10. Babyline
11. Old Flames
La Roux Tour Dates
June 22 – West Palm Beach, FL, USA – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 23 – Tampa, FL, USA – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25 – Alpharetta, GA, USA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 27 – The Woodlands, TX, USA – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 – Austin, TX, USA – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 30 – Irving, TX, USA – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 2 – Albuquerque, NM, USA – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
July 3 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 8 – Inglewood, CA, USA – Kia Forum
July 9 – Inglewood, CA, USA – Kia Forum
July 11 – Mountain View, CA, USA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 12 – Wheatland, CA, USA – Toyota Amphitheater
July 14 – Ridgefield, WA, USA – Cascades Amphitheater
July 15 – Auburn, WA, USA – White River Amphitheatre
July 17 – West Valley City, UT, USA – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 – Morrison, CO, USA – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 22 – Maryland Heights, MO, USA – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 23 – Noblesville, IN, USA – Ruoff Music Center
July 25 – Shakopee, MN, USA – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
July 26 – Tinley Park, IL, USA – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 28 – Cincinnati, OH, USA – Riverbend Music Center
July 30 – Nashville, TN, USA – Ascend Amphitheater
August 1 – Charlotte, NC, USA – Truliant Amphitheater
August 2 – Bristow, VA, USA – Jiffy Lube Live
August 5 – New York, NY, USA – Madison Square Garden Arena
August 6 – New York, NY, USA – Madison Square Garden Arena
August 8 – Mansfield, MA, USA – Xfinity Center
August 9 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 12 – Toronto, ON, Canada – RBC Amphitheatre
August 13 – Toronto, ON, Canada – RBC Amphitheatre
August 15 – Clarkston, MI, USA – Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI, USA – Acrisure Amphitheater
September 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
September 8 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
September 10 – London, UK – O2 Arena
September 12 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
September 13 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
September 15 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 20 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
October 22 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre
October 24 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
October 26 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
October 29 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
Posted To:La Roux Lyrics Music