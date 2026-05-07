‘Cape Fear’: Watch the Trailer for Apple TV Show Starring Amy Adams, Javier Bardem & Patrick Wilson

Credit: Apple TV

Cape Fear is coming.

Apple TV‘s psychological horror thriller limited series, which stars Amy Adams, Javier Bardem and Patrick Wilson, is set to debut on the streamer on Friday, June 5.

The 10-episode series will premiere with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday thought July 31.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and produced by Steven Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance.

Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Malia Pyles round out the ensemble cast and the supporting cast includes CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector and Anna Baryshnikov.

The series is based on the John D. MacDonald book The Executioners, which inspired Gregory Peck’s 1962 movie of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese.

Posted To:Amy Adams Apple Tv Cape Fear Javier Bardem Patrick Wilson Television Trailers