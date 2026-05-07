CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows for 2026, Renews Several Hits as 4 See Reduced Episode Counts: Full Recap

Credit: CBS

It’s official: we now know which CBS TV shows are renewed and which are canceled as we look ahead to the 2026-2027 season.

Unfortunately, at this time, there are three shows that have been canceled by the fan favorite network, and one huge hit that is coming to an end as well.

We also now know that four of the shows on the schedule are actually receiving less episodes than in previous seasons.

There are lots of TV shows that have thankfully been renewed at this time, and we’re bringing you all the info we have.

We’ll continue updating this list if more information becomes available about CBS’ future TV show slate.

Keep reading to see the fates of your favorite CBS TV shows…

Posted To:CBS EG Television