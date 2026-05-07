‘Chakzilla’ Lyrics: Chaka Khan Debuts Godzilla-Inspired Music Video for New Sia Co-Written Song

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Chaka Khan has always been larger than life, and now she’s got a song to match her stature in the music industry.

The 73-year-old “Ain’t Nobody” icon just debuted the wild, campy music video for her Sia co-penned single, “Chakzilla,” released on Thursday (May 7).

“When I was a kid, I really liked the Godzilla movies. When we came up with [‘Chakzilla’] as a title, lots of things just ran through my head and made a lot of sense,” she explained to People of the concept behind the track, produced by Greg Kurstin.

“Instead of becoming a monster and just tearing up things, I became sort of a monster of a person who does good things. Because that’s closer to what I am. I tried to make it true to who I am and what I’m about,” she added.

“I know that I am great (I’m a giant, I’m a giant) / I know the rules I’ll break (I’m a giant, so come up come up come up) / Forever my heart aches (I’m a giant, I’m a giant) / Cos you’re my equal babe (I’m a giant, so come up come up come up),” she sings on the mighty track.

Chaka also credited her co-writer Sia for coming up with the title: I would’ve never thought of that. She’s clever. She comes up with lots of ideas.”

“Chaka is the Godzilla of chanteuses alive, and it was my honor to collaborate with her on this music!” Sia added in a statement to People.

The track is also the lead single from her forthcoming record Chakzilla, out on September 18, which she promises is more on the “pop dance side.”

She also recently put a feud to an end regarding a sample.

Read the lyrics to “Chakzilla”…

Posted To:Chaka Khan Godzilla Lyrics Music Sia Video