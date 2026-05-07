Connor Storrie Stars in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 19 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Credit: YouTube / Paramount+

Connor Storrie is set to appear in the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, and we’ve got a first glimpse of his character!

The 26-year-old Heated Rivalry star appears in the brand new trailer for the Paramount+ hit series, released on Thursday (May 7).

Season 19 of Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Thursday, May 28 on Paramount+.

This season will premiere with two episodes, with each episode dropping weekly thereafter through the season finale on July 23. There will be ten episodes this season.

Here’s a synopsis: “As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol?”

Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster.

This season will feature exciting guest stars, including Connor, Justin Kirk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jeri Ryan, Clark Gregg, Paul F. Tompkins, Cress Williams, Kofi Siriboe, Dash Mihok, and Nicholas Gonzalez.

Yvette Nicole Brown confirmed earlier this year that Connor will be appearing in the show when she left a comment on social media, writing: “We’re gonna be in an episode of Criminal Minds together soon, too! That’s how we met!”

Criminal Minds: Evolution was renewed for a 19th season in March 2025, and filming took place later that year.

Posted To:Connor Storrie Criminal Minds Criminal Minds: Evolution Paramount Plus Television