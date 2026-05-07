Deacon Phillippe Spotted Strolling Around NYC with Model Abigael Boivin

Credit: Backgrid

Deacon Phillippe is spending time with a stunning model!

The 22-year-old actor, who is the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, was spotted on a walk in New York City on Thursday (May 7).

Deacon was joined by model Abigael Boivin for the stroll around town.

Deacon was dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt, oversized green denim pants, and a black sweater draped over his shoulders. Abigael wore a denim jack over a black turtleneck top and a white skirt along with cowboy boots.

It’s unclear if Deacon and Abigael are dating or just friends. They follow each other on Instagram and she also is connected to Deacon‘s dad on the app.

Abigael is a model represented by the acclaimed company Wilhelmina and she has more than 1.2 million followers on her TikTok page, which includes a lot of lifestyle, fitness, and running content.

Deacon made his acting debut in 2022 in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and he appeared alongside his dad in the show Motorheads last year. You can catch him later this year in the movie 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank.

Deacon also has a music career that has been supported by his parents. A few years ago, he gave fans a tour of his New York City apartment.

Posted To:Abigael Boivin Deacon Phillippe