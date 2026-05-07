Formula 1 Champion Max Verstappen Opens Up About Fatherhood In Rare Quotes After Baby’s First Birthday

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Max Verstappen may be a four-time world champion on the F1 track, but off track, he’s a dad!



The 28-year-old Dutch and Belgian driver welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Lily, with girlfriend Kelly Piquet back in April 2025.

Following her first birthday just last week, Max opened up about what’s it been like to become a father and how his priorities have shifted since.

“For me, it’s just really nice to be able to spend time now together, and also, for me, racing is fun, it’s great, but it’s also a nice thing to be home.” – Max Verstappen, People

The driver, who has said being a father is something he’s “always wanted” and admits there have been “no real surprises” since his daughter was born. He even adds that he just loves it.

“I mean, it’s just great to be able to spend time at home.” – Max, People

“She seems to like me a lot, so that’s good,” the driver shared of Lily. “We spend a lot of private time at home, so it’s just really cute.”

“I know what I want. I know I also want to take my private time and now of course you, after a race weekend you try to head home and prioritize that probably a little bit more than you used to,” he added of how his life priorities have shifted in the past year.

In addition to baby Lily, Kelly is also a mom to daughter Penelope, almost seven, whose life Max is, of course, very much a part of.

Now that he’s a dad himself, and a racing driver in an intense sport, Max admits that it’s “probably more nerve wracking as a parent.”



“But it’s a really cool story to be able to have done that together. It’s probably something that we will think about and cherish for life,” he says of his bond with his dad Jos, who is a retired Formula 1 driver himself. “You give up a lot of your time to try and get to your end goal, and of course we’ve done that, we did that.”

Earlier this year, Max opened up about the real possibility of retiring from being an F1 driver.

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