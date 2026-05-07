Goldie Hawn Responds to Meryl Streep ‘Beef’ Claims

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Meryl Streep jokingly said she had “beef” with Goldie Hawn when they made their 1992 movie Death Becomes Her together.

In a recent past interview, Meryl said Goldie was always late to set.

Meryl told Vanity Fair, “Goldie, she was always late to set. And I’m always on time, you know, and annoying.” “She had her hair all … ‘Oh gosh, sorry!’ And everybody thought, ‘Oh, she’s so cute.’ Yeah. So I had a beef with her,” she joked.

Well, Goldie now has had the opportunity to respond!

“I think I’m 15 minutes late to everything. … I mean, honestly, it’s unbelievable,” Goldie said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She did say there’s absolutely no drama, and they have been “such great friends for so long.”

“But it is our joke. She said I was too late on the set. Maybe she’s too early. I don’t know,” Goldie continued. “Sometimes when you’re too early, you’re still waiting for somebody and you think, ‘Oh, god, where the hell is she?’”

Goldie and Meryl memorably starred in Death Becomes Her alongside Bruce Willis.

What Is Death Becomes Her About?

Here’s the logline: After drinking a potion that promises eternal youth, two rivals find their lives complicated by the unforeseen challenges of immortality.

The movie was made into a Broadway show, currently running in New York City.

Posted To:Goldie Hawn Meryl Streep