‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Upcoming Season 23 Cast Changes: 2 Actors Not Returning, 15 Stars Expected to Be Back

Credit: ABC

The season 22 finale of Grey’s Anatomy is airing TONIGHT and fans will definitely be looking ahead to the upcoming 23rd season, set to air later in 2026.

We’ve known for weeks that two actors are not returning for the upcoming season, but thankfully we can be assured that many of our favorites will be back for more episodes.

With its renewal for season 23, the Shonda Rhimes show will likely pass 475 episodes in the coming season, which is a huge milestone.

Season 23 is expected to debut in the Fall. Grey’s has aired on Thursday nights for years, with the current timeslot at 10pm.

Browse through the slideshow to find out who is returning, and who is not returning…

Posted To:Greys Anatomy Televison