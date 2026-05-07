Harry Styles Dances in His Shorts for ‘Dance No More’ Music Video

Credit: YouTube

Harry Styles is busting a move.

The 32-year-old Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally singer-songwriter debuted the music video for his song “Dance No More” on Thursday (May 7).

The music video was directed by Colin Solal Cardo, who also directed videos for Robyn, Griff, and Charli xcx, among others.



Fittingly, the clip features a ton of group choreography in an explosion of disco ecstasy.

The song is all about wanting to escape the role of performing for others and get to experience life alongside everyone else, and contains a Simon & Garfunkel reference, as does another album track, “Carla’s Song.”

“Move it side to side with your hands up high / Keep your customer satisfied and live your life / ‘DJs don’t dance no more’ they said / We wanna dance with all our friends,” he declares.

“There is a Simon & Garfunkel reference. Keep your customer satisfied,” he said in an interview with Zane Lowe, referencing their 1970 song “Keep the Customer Satisfied.”

“I remember going out, kind of the first time in Berlin and like standing in the middle of the dance floor and feeling so unbelievably free and like safe that I kind of just had my hands in the air and my eyes closed and I just felt these tears streaming down my face. And it was this moment of like, I feel so alive right now,” Harry said.

Just days before, news broke that Harry is engaged!

Read the lyrics to “Dance No More”…

Posted To:Harry Styles Music Video