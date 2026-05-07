Hayden Panettiere Dating History: Every Famous Ex-Boyfriend & Relationship Revealed

Hayden Panettiere is making headlines at the moment ahead of the release of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, out on May 19.

Ahead of the book’s release, Hayden is speaking out in interviews and reflecting on her past relationships.

The Nashville and Heroes actress continues to open up about her sexuality, addiction struggles and past trauma. During a recent interview, she also shared that she identifies as bisexual, and has privately dated women over the years while navigating fame.

We’re taking a look through Hayden‘s most high-profile relationships over the years.



Click through to see who Hayden Panettiere has dated…

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