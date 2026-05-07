Hayley Williams Expands 2026 Tour With North America & Latin America Dates: How to Buy Tickets

Credit: Getty

Hayley Williams is coming to a city near you!

The Hayley Williams Show is heading through North America and Latin America all the way to the end of 2026, the 37-year-old Paramore superstar and solo singer-songwriter announced Thursday (May 7).

The North American leg will feature support from Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty, while singer-songwriter Annie DiRusso joins for Latin America and Puerto Rico.

$1 from every ticket sold in North America will directly benefit REVERB & Support+Feed.

How to Buy Hayley Williams Tour Tickets

An artist pre-sale starts May 12 at 10 a.m. local time. General sales begin on May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. A verified presale registration process opens at 3 p.m. ET on May 7 here.

In the U.S., the tour uses Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In Illinois and New York where laws prevent resale restrictions, tickets can be transferred but Ticketmaster will still honor Hayley Williams’s terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.

For all ticket info, head to Ticketmaster.

The Hayley Williams Show will feature material across all three of the singer’s solo albums as well as “some exciting surprises,” per the official release.

New additions in bold

* w/ Water From Your Eyes

# w/ Snuggle

^ w/ Tiberius b

= w/ Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty

% w/ Annie DiRusso



May 7 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA* sold out

May 9 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA* sold out

May 10 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA* sold out

May 12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA* sold out

May 13 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA* sold out

May 15 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA* sold out

May 17 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

Jun 5 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy# sold out

Jun 8 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands* sold out

Jun 10 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany# sold out

Jun 11 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany# sold out

Jun 15 – Tempodrome – Berlin, Germany* sold out

Jun 16 – Poolen – Copenhagen, Denmark* sold out

Jun 19 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^ sold out

Jun 20 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom*^ sold out

Jun 22 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 23 – Academy 1 – Manchester, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 26 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 27 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, United Kingdom* sold out

Jun 29 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland* sold out

Jun 30 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland* sold out

Sept 3 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL=

Sept 5 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA=

Sept 6 – Credit One Stadium – Charleston, SC=

Sept 8 – Truliant Amphitheater – Charlotte, NC=

Sept 9 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC=

Sept 11 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA=

Sept 12 – Albany Med Health System at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY=

Sept 14 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH=

Sept 16 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY sold out=

Sept 17 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY sold out=

Sept 19 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Detroit, MI=

Sept 23 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH=

Sept 24 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL=

Sept 26 – Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)- Columbia, MD

Sept 30 – White River Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA=

Oct 2 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA=

Oct 3 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA=

Oct 5 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA sold out=

Oct 6 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA sold out=

Oct 9 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman – Houston, TX=

Oct 10 – Champions Square – New Orleans, LA=

Oct 12 – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove – Southaven, MS=

Nov 6 – Movistar Arena – Bogotá, Colombia %

Nov 10 – Qualistage – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil %

Nov 12 – Espaço Unimed – São Paulo, Brazil sold out %

Nov 13 – Espaço Unimed – São Paulo, Brazil sold out %

Nov 15 – Parque Sarmiento – Buenos Aires, Argentina %

Nov 18 – Movistar Arena – Santiago, Chile %

Nov 20 – Costa 21 – Lima, Peru %

Nov 23 – Auditorio Nacional – Mexico City, MX %



Nov 27 – Coca-Cola Music Hall – San Juan, Puerto Rico %

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