Heather McDonald Slammed by Celebs for Supporting Spencer Pratt in L.A. Mayor Race

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Comedian Heather McDonald is facing backlash from fellow celebs after she showed support for Spencer Pratt, who is running to become the next Mayor of Los Angeles.

While watching the mayoral debate on Wednesday (May 6), Heather took to Threads to show her support for Spencer and share a photo with him at a campaign event.

“Watching @spencerpratt in the mayoral debate! Let’s Go Spencer! @spencerpratt spencerpratt #la #decision2026 #juicyscoop #savela,” she captioned the post.

Spencer refuses to identify as Democrat or Republican in this political race.

“Thankfully it’s a nonpartisan race, but if there was a letter next to my name, it would be an R, but that R would stand for results. I’m coming in with no tribal politics. I’m coming here to represent all Angelenos.”

–Spencer Pratt, CBS News



After the mayoral debate, Spencer seems to be getting support from a lot of right-wing news outlets. Rolling Stone noted that “MAGA rallies” around his candidacy. Several celebs responded to Heather’s post on Threads with surprise and disgust.

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk wrote, “Girl, seriously. WTF?!? So embarrassed for you.”

Yvette Nicole Brown commented, “Heather, damn.” She added a broken heart emoji.

Drag Race star MonetxChange said, “Oh wow. Heather I knew you were a comedian, no idea you were a clown.”

Holly Robinson Peete commented with the palm to the face emoji.

Writer and comedian Drew Droege said, “F–king VOMIT, Heather. No.”

Author Allison Winn said, “Heather, curious to hear why a man who has declared bankruptcy and wasn’t financially responsible enough to insure his own home should be in charge of the second largest city in the country and a $14 billion budget. A man who invested $1 million in crystals and sold sex tapes as a side hustle. What about his background makes you look at him and think: oh yes, that man is responsible enough to steer Los Angeles?”

Spencer‘s own sister has slammed his decision to run for mayor.

Posted To:heather mcdonald Politics Spencer Pratt