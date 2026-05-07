‘I Will Find You’ Trailer Shows Off Netflix Series’ Star-Studded Cast Embroiled in Mystery

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has a new drama series heading to the streaming service, titled I Will Find You, with a stellar cast.

Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Erin Richards, Chi McBride and Jonathan Tucker all star.

Here’s the logline: An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth.

“The cast we’ve assembled is nothing short of phenomenal,” showrunner and co-creator Robert Hull told Tudum. “Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own. The fact we’ve somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan’s storytelling and the incredible support of everyone at Netflix. I cannot wait to watch them bring these roles to life.”

The show consists of eight episodes, each being 45 minutes long.

The series will debut on June 18!

Netflix also released several first look photos that we can share.

Click through the gallery for all the pics…

Posted To:Britt Lower Chi McBride Erin Richards Jonathan Tucker Logan Browning Milo Ventimiglia Sam Worthington