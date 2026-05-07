Isa Briones Sets Final Date for ‘Just in Time’ on Broadway, Will Be Replaced by Olivia Holt

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Olivia Holt is returning to Broadway!

On Thursday (May 7), it was announced that the 28-year-old actress/singer will be taking over the role of Connie Francis in Just in Time, replacing The Pitt star Isa Briones.

Olivia will be taking over the role beginning on May 30 at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City. Isa, 27, will play her final performance on May 29.

If you didn’t know, Olivia previously made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Just In Time is “an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including ‘Beyond the Sea,’ ‘Mack the Knife,’ ‘Splish Splash,’ and ‘Dream Lover.’ Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.” You can get tickets HERE.

Isa stepped into the role on April 1st, taking over the part after Sarah Hyland completed her run in the Tony-nominated musical. Her first performances were alongside Matthew Morrison before Jeremy Jordan assumed the leading role.

If you didn’t see, Isa recently called out an audience member after they yelled at her mid-performance.

Posted To:Broadway Isa Briones Olivia Holt