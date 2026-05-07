Jaime Pressly Joins OnlyFans, Says ‘I’ve Always Believed in Evolving with the Times’

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Jaime Pressly is the latest star to join OnlyFans.

On Thursday (May 7), the 48-year-old Emmy-winning actress, best known for her roles on My Name Is Earl and Mom, launched a profile on the adult subscription site.

“I’ve always believed in evolving with the times,” Jaime shared in a statement with Variety. “This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention. I’ve loved meeting fans at various Comic Cons, and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans.”

Ahead of launching her profile, Jaime consulted Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman for some assistance.

“Jaime Pressly has the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward,” Andy shared. “She’s an elite entertainer, and fans are going to love what she creates here.”

On her OnlyFans page, which users can currently subscribe to for free, Jaime wrote, “The cameras may catch one version of me…This is where things get a little more personal, playful, and completely unfiltered.”

She also shared that you’ll be see “exclusive photos & videos, the side of me Hollywood doesn’t always get to see, behind-the-scenes moments from my life, late-night thoughts & candid moments, and direct chats with me.”

“A little sweet, a little wild, always authentic,” Jaime teased. “If you’ve ever wondered what I’m really like when the script ends…Come closer. ?”

Last week, American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth revealed the staggering amount of money she earned from OnlyFans a week after joining the site!

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