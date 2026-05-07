‘Jeep’ Lyrics: Kim Petras Reveals the ‘Really Sweet’ Story Behind New Song

Credit: YouTube

Kim Petras is back with a new track, and explaining why it’s her “favorite” ahead of her upcoming album.

The 33-year-old “I Don’t Want It At All” pop star premiered “Jeep” on Wednesday (May 6), the latest release from her forthcoming self-financed record.

“‘Jeep’ is my favorite. It happened the day we were evacuated for the L.A. fires. I was in a session when we got evacuated, so we just packed everything up within 20 minutes and wrote that song at night when we got to the desert,” she revealed in a conversation with Meg Stalter for Interview.

There’s a really sweet story behind it because in Germany, in my small town, we call any kind of truck a Jeep, even if it’s not a Jeep. I was on a date with a guy and I was like, ‘I love your Jeep.’ And he was like, ‘It’s not a Jeep.’ He got offended. [Laughs] People are so proud of their trucks. It was an ESL vibe that I was giving, and turning that into a love song really spoke to me. On this album, I’m bringing up just feeling out of place here and just having different reference points because I’m born and raised in Germany, baby. – Kim Petras, Interview

Kim produced the song with Nightfeelings, Porches and Eric Cross.

As for the upcoming record, she explained: “I have full creative control, which is a first in my career and feels appropriate for the album and the concept of it. I had a broken foot from jumping off a stage in Louboutins, which was six months of me not being able to perform and I was just like, ‘F–k this. I just want to drive to the middle of nowhere and date a pothead and throw all of this away.'”

“I’m thinking about what I want pop music to be and not about what I think will be successful, so that’s been really freeing. Also, I’ve been working with trans girlies and that changed everything, because I feel like we really understand how we want the music to sound. Margo XS and Angel [Prost] from Frost Children were super instrumental in shaping the sound on this,” she elaborated.

Kim recently spoke out amid accusations of dissing another pop star.

Watch the music video for “Jeep”…

Read the lyrics to “Jeep”…

Posted To:Kim Petras Lyrics Music Video