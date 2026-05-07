Jennifer Aniston & Billy Crudup Film Scenes for ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5 at Office Building in L.A.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Jennifer Aniston is spending the night on set.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning actress chatted with a few crew members as she prepared to film scenes for the upcoming fifth season of the Apple TV series The Morning Show at an office building on Wednesday evening (May 6) in Los Angeles.

For her time on set, Jennifer looked chic in a camel-colored coat over a matching sweater and long, black skirt paired with black heels.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Earlier in the day, Jennifer‘s co-star Billy Crudup was seen in a navy suit as he also filmed scenes outside of that same building.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Apple TV hasn’t shared any details about when season 5 will premiere, with plot details being kept under wraps. But fans should expect another time jump.

The acclaimed show’s fourth season aired in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season 3.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Several new notable cast members have joined for season 5, including Renee Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, and Jeff Daniels.

After that thrilling season four finale aired in November 2025, the showrunner addressed the fate of these six characters.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup on set…

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