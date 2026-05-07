Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Calls Out Blake Lively, Says This is the ‘Real Reason’ Why She Settled

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Justin Baldoni‘s lawyer is speaking out about Blake Lively after they settled in their It Ends With Us lawsuit.

Earlier this week, it was announced in a joint statement that the once co-stars reached a settlement in their case and that it would no longer go to trial.

Now, Justin‘s attorney, Bryan Freedman, is calling out the actress and shares what he says is the “real reason” why she settled.

“Part of the reason Blake settled is because she was scared to take the witness stand at trial. She did not want to face cross examination by anyone because that would require her to tell the truth.” – Bryan Freedman to TMZ

“Blake lied about telling Sony to destroy the dailies. She lied that she never told Colleen Hoover to unfollow Justin Baldoni. In her deposition, Colleen said Blake asked her to unfollow him. And there were more lies.”

Bryan went on to take point to the outcome of the case, saying, “Bottom line … Blake filed a claim for $300 million and she ended up with nothing. If this is a resounding victory, what does a defeat look like?”

The attorney finished his statement by calling out Blake‘s public stance throughout the case, which has been going on since late 2024.

“If she’s doing this for survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment and retaliation as she says, then why don’t you take the stand at trial and prove it to the world? A trial would have exposed her lies and the entire smear she was talking about in her interviews that she did.”

Blake‘s team has also responded to Bryan‘s latest statement, saying, “I guess he’s no longer ‘ecstatic’ about the settlement.”

Earlier in the day, Blake‘s lawyers claimed a legal victory over Justin.

While this part of the case is over, there’s still another part that needs to be resolved.

Court filings show Blake is still pursuing a separate motion for attorneys’ fees and additional damages under California law, which remains pending before the court. That motion will be decided by the judge and, according to the filing, neither side will be able to appeal that specific ruling once it is issued.

Posted To:Blake Lively It Ends with Us Justin Baldoni