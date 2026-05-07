Justin Hartley Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to ‘Fantastic’ Wife Sofia Pernas

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Justin Hartley is sharing some very rare comments about his marriage!

If you didn’t know, the 49-year-old Tracker actor has been married to wife Sofia Pernas since 2021. While Sofia, 36, will sometimes join Justin at red carpet events, the This Is Us alum normally doesn’t share public comments about their marriage.

While appearing on the Tuesday, May 5 episode Tommy DiDario‘s podcast, I’ve Never Said This Before, Justin shared some rare insight into how he keeps his relationship with Sofia sacred.

“People write songs about it, people talk about it, and I think you want to believe that everyone has that in their life, you know, that everyone gets to a point where they meet their soulmate or whatever you want to call it,” Justin said. “It’s unfortunate that, I think, a lot of people don’t, and that’s sad. But when you do have it, man, you got to hold on to it.”

“It’s so special and fragile, in some ways, and rare, unfortunately,” he added.

He then gushed over Sofia, saying, “She’s everything. She’s fantastic.”

Justin also reflected on a lesson his stepdad instilled in him “a long, long time ago” about relationships that he still abides by to this day.

“He said, ‘You’ve got to take care of your relationship and be very protective of who you surround yourself with and what relationships you surround yourself with, because … there will be people in your life that you think are your friends, and they simply cannot handle your relationship. They can’t handle it,’ ” Justin recalled. “It’s a strange thing, but it’s true.”

Justin and Sofia began dating in 2020 and married the following year. The year before he began dating Sofia, Justin divorced Chishell Stause after two years of marriage. He was also previously married to Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012 and they share 21-year-old daughter Isabella.

In an interview from 2024, Justin shared details about his and Sofia‘s wedding!

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