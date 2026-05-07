Karoline Leavitt, 28, Welcomes Second Child with Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60

Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is a mother of two.

The 28-year-old political spokesperson and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, welcomed a daughter.

Leavitt confirmed she gave birth on May 1 in a social media post.

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love.



She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.



Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy – I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good. (via Instagram).

How long have Leavitt and her husband been married? When did they welcome their first child?

The White House official and the real estate developer got engaged in December of 2023 and welcomed their son, Nicholas, in July of 2024. They got married in January of 2025.

There’s an interesting fact about the baby name…

By the way, one interesting tidbit about this news is that mentalist Oz Pearlman was almost correct in guessing the name she’d choose for her child.

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