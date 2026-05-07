Kelly Clarkson Returning to ‘The Voice’ for Season 30

Credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson is heading back to The Voice!

On Thursday (May 7), NBC announced that the 44-year-old Grammy-winning singer will be returning as a coach for the upcoming 30th season of the singing competition series.

“Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat. Kelly Clarkson returns as a Coach this fall on The Voice!” NBC wrote on Instagram along with a compilation video of Kelly‘s past appearances on the show.

Also returning for season 29 is fellow judge Adam Levine, who sat on the panel alongside Kelly for season 29.

Kelly first appeared on The Voice as an adviser for season two before joining as a coach in season 14. Since then, she has appeared on and off the show, but she returned last season where she sat alongside Adam and John Legend.

Season 30, which will premiere on NBC this fall, will mark Kelly‘s 11th season as a coach.

Kelly‘s role on The Voice comes after she announced earlier this year that she is ending her syndicated daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, after seven seasons.

If you didn’t see, find out who won season 29 of The Voice!

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