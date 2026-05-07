Kodak Black Arrested on Alleged MDMA Trafficking Charge in Florida

Kodak Black is under arrest.



The 28-year-old Just Getting Started rapper was arrested Wednesday (May 6) on alleged trafficking of MDMA.



From the DEA:

Ecstasy/MDMA acts as both a stimulant and hallucinogen, producing an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment of tactile experiences. Adolescents and young adults use it to reduce inhibitions and to promote euphoria, feelings of closeness, empathy, and sexuality. Known as a party drug, ecstasy comes in pill or powder form; pill has a variety of logos and colors

Kodak was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department in Florida, TMZ reports, and the outlet also published his mugshot.

His attorney Bradford Cohen told the outlet that the arrested was a coordinator surrender related to a charge back in November after a cop searched a car with a passenger who was not Kodak, finding a bag with several items, including prescription cough syrup that allegedly had Kodak‘s fingerprints.

The lawyer said they plan to fight the trafficking charge, calling it a “weak legal basis.”

“We look forward to yet another fruitful resolution to another case that should have never been filed,” he added in his statement.



An arrest affidavit later obtained by TMZ shows that Orlando Police Dept. officers arrested Kodak Black after finding a pink bag with MDMA and $37,000 in the car that was searched back in November. The bag also had “numerous documents” bearing the name Bill Kapri, which is Kodak Black‘s legal name.

Police say it appears to be the same bag found in a photo on Kodak‘s Instagram posted the week before.



They claim to have found a gun-shaped lighter in the bag that Kodak seemingly shared on social media as well, and that Kodak allegedly tried to convince the police to give him the money back. They also reportedly found a gun in the backseat of the car, which no one claimed to own.

In April, police said the MDMA they found weighed 25.34 grams, which is over the trafficking weight of 14 grams, resulting in the warrant that led to his arrest.

Kodak Black has previously been arrested multiple times, including getting arrested in 2023 on drug possession charges in Florida. Kodak was previously arrested in Florida on felony drug charges in 2022 and on weapons charges in 2019.

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