Kris Jenner Admits to Taking Ozempic, Reveals the Side Effect That Made Her Quit & What She Now Takes Instead

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Kris Jenner is making a reveal for the first time: she did try Ozempic but had a reaction to it.

“We tried it once when no one knew what it was,” the 70-year-old Kardashian momager said on the “She MD” podcast.

However, it was not for her.

Kris revealed she got nauseous from the drug

“I called [Dr. Thais Aliabadi] up one day and I go, ‘I can’t work anymore. I can’t, I’m so sick. I can’t like—nauseous.’ And so she goes, ‘Okay, okay, let’s try something else,’” Kris recalled.

She said they ended up trying out an unspecified peptide injection and supplements instead.

Their effect? “…That was a game changer. That actually bought me an extra couple hours at night. Because I get up so early, I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner and I’m done,” she said. By the way, one supplement she mentioned was fish oil.

“I felt like I had more energy. And of course, it’s good for hair, and nails, and skin and all of that stuff.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

What does Ozempic do?

According to Harvard Medical School, “Ozempic and other GLP-1 receptor agonists have gained attention for their role in treating type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss. These medications mimic a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite.”

See which stars have spoken out about Ozempic use.



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