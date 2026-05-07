‘Law & Order’ Future Revealed: Season 26 Renewal Imminent & Not Expected to Be Final Season

Credit: NBC

Law and Order is set to return to NBC for an upcoming 26th season!

Deadline reports that NBC is imminently going to announce the news that season 26 is underway, with the decision going down to the wire. The network will be presenting its fall lineup to advertisers on Monday during the upfronts event and decisions on cancellations and renewals have to be made before then.

While SVU was already renewed and Organized Crime was canceled, we’ve been waiting to hear about the status of the original series.

Deadline’s sources say that the upcoming season is not going to be billed as the “final” season, giving the potential for more seasons in the future.

Law & Order was previously given a surprise cancellation in 2010, but the network decided to bring back the show following a 12-year break. If the show is going to get canceled again, fans are hoping that NBC will give showrunners the chance to develop a proper conclusion this time.

NBC has canceled and renewed several shows on its lineup in recent months and we’ve been keeping track of all the updates you need to know.

Posted To:Law and Order NBC Television