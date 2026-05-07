Lea Michele Cleared By Doctor to Return to Broadway’s ‘Chess’ After Missing Shows Due to Illness

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Lea Michele will return to Broadway’s Chess on Friday night after missing four shows this week due to illness.

Sources have confirmed to JustJared.com that Lea will be back in the show on Friday (May 8) amid reports that she has missed all performances since Tuesday, the day the Tony Awards nominations were announced.

“She’s been sick since late last week. She will be back in the show tomorrow as she’s been cleared by her doctor,” the source told us.

An insider told Page Six that Lea “has laryngitis and it developed into bronchitis.”

Lea has been leading the hit revival of Chess since October 2025, starring alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.

Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday and Lea sadly was snubbed in the Best Actress category. Critics widely predicted that she was going to earn a nomination, so it was a big surprise to fans when she was left out of the category.



Chess received five Tony nominations and Lea showed support on social media for all five of the nominees.



You can catch Lea in Chess through June 21. After she leaves the show, “Leave (Get Out)” singer JoJo will take over the role of Florence Vassy.

Get tickets now!

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