LeAnn Rimes Addresses Reports She’s Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

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Is LeAnn Rimes ready to become a Housewife?

On Wednesday (May 6), it was reported that the 43-year-old singer and 9-1-1: Nashville actress is in talks to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 16.

Following the reports,The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Chelsea Stark-Jones shared their thoughts on LeAnn possibly joining the Bravo reality series on their podcast Morally Corrupt Bravo Show.

“The rumor is Leann Rimes’ name is being floated around to Beverly Hills,” Rachel began. “To that I’ll say, as a fellow Dallas girl, I’ll take it! Sign her up!”

Chelsea chimed in that LeAnn seems “open to sharing” her life publicly, especially after she posted that intense deep jaw release procedure clip.

Rachel then joked that she’ll “take a new album while we’re at it” before paying homage to LeAnn’s iconic performance of “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” in 2000’s Coyote Ugly.

After the clip of the podcast was posted on Instagram, LeAnn took to the comments section to shut down the RHOBH rumors.

“omg, dying! SCHOOL QUEEN ?? no, no…. no housewives for me,” LeAnn clarified. “Playing dixie on 911 Nashville is drama enough for me.”

If you didn’t see, the wife of this Grammy-nominated singer revealed that she passed on joining RHOBH after being offered a job five years in row.

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