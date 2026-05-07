‘Life, Larry & The Pursuit Of Unhappiness’ Trailer: Larry David & Barack Obama Team Up for New HBO Sketch Comedy Series – Watch Now!

Credit: HBO

HBO has released a new trailer for Larry David and Barack Obama‘s new sketch comedy series!

The 78-year-old comedy legend and the 64-year-old former President of the United States are teaming up for the new series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

“I have sat across the table from some of the world’s most intractable leaders and wrestled with some of the globe’s most intractable problems,” Barack says in the new trailer. “Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

Larry produced the seven-episode series with Barack and Michelle Obama. You can even expect to see Barack make a cameo appearance in an episode.

Here’s the official logline: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion… But then Larry David called.”

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness features comedy sketches about different moments in history and each episode will feature four different sketches.

It was previously reported that Curb Your Enthusiasm actors Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove, Vince Vaughn and Susie Essman will all appear in the new series, with Susie playing Susan B. Anthony.

Credit: HBO

More guest stars include Bill Hader and Kathryn Hahn as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes as the Wright brothers and Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld as Lewis and Clark.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness will debut on Friday, June 26 at 9pm ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Take a look at all of the shows HBO and HBO Max have canceled and renewed so far in 2026.

Credit: HBO

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