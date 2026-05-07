Martin Short Gets Support from Eugene Levy, Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez, & More at ‘Marty, Life is Short’ Doc Premiere

Credit: Getty

Martin Short is getting support from his famous friends on his big night!

The 76-year-old Emmy-winning actor hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary Marty, Life is Short on Wednesday (May 6) held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Stars in attendance included Selena Gomez, Eugene Levy, Kate Hudson, Paul Shaffer, Andrea Martin, Billy Crystal, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Also in attendance was Lawrence Kasdan, who directed the new doc.

Here’s the logline: “Martin Short looks back on a life fueled by joy in this documentary with classic clips, fresh interviews and star-studded, never-before-seen home movies.”

In a recent interview, Martin‘s rumored girlfriend Meryl Streep shared some rare comments about him and revealed that the two are considering doing a Broadway show together!

Marty, Life is Short will be released on Netflix on May 12.

FYI: Selena is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Kate is wearing a Tod’s dress.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere of Martin Short’s documentary…

Posted To:Andrea Martin Billy Crystal Eugene Levy Event Photos Kate Hudson Lawrence Kasdan Martin Short Paul Shaffer Selena Gomez Ted Sarandos