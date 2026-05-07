Melissa Barrera to Lead New Horror Movie ‘Inhabit’

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Melissa Barrera is getting back into the horror genre!

On Thursday (May 7), Variety announced that the 35-year-old actress will be leading the upcoming movie Inhabit from writer and director Adam Alleca.

According to the outlet, the movie “follows a young woman who, following a traumatic life-changing event, moves into a rundown apartment complex in search of a fresh start. When she’s terrorized by bizarre occurrences — unhinged neighbors, uncanny stalkers, unprovoked violence — she comes to believe she’s being targeted by a possessive force that breaks her understanding of reality.”

The official synopsis reads, “A force that can only be overcome by confronting the darkest parts of her own nature.”

“True horror means forcing the audience to confront a universal existential fear no one’s ever dared to tell a story about before. I’ve found such a fear in ‘Inhabit,’” Adam Alleca said in a statement. “My inspirations are the kind of audacious, character-driven thrillers I love, like ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’ ‘The Exorcist,’ and ‘Get Out.’ Their innovation is my North Star.”

If you forgot, Melissa previously starred in 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream V1, but was fired from the franchise after sharing pro-Palestine posts allegedly deemed antisemitic on social media.

In a new interview, Melissa shared her brutally honest thoughts on Scream 7, which she says “sucked,” and said that she believes that the studio behind the movie “lied about” the box office numbers. She also slammed the cast of the movie. Find out what else she said…

Posted To:Melissa Barrera Movies