Miley Cyrus to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22

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Miley Cyrus is going to be honored in a major way!

On Saturday (May 7), Variety officially announced that the 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Miley will be presented with the star by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in a ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, May 22 at 11:30am PT in Los Angeles.

It was announced in July 2025 that Miley was part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026.

After the news was announced, Miley took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Miley wrote. “When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise.”

“To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream,” she continued. “This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you.”

If you didn’t know, Miley actually has a song titled “Walk of Fame” with Brittany Howard that was featured on her Something Beautiful album! Miley later revealed that she ended up in the ICU after filming the music video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Posted To:Miley Cyrus