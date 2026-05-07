‘Murder in a Small Town’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Credit: Fox

Murder in a Small Town has been renewed for Season 3!

The Fox TV series is getting a third season in the 2026-27 TV schedule, the network confirmed on Thursday (May 7).

The Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk-led series, which airs on Global in Canada, will also get a new castmate: Grace and Frankie star Peter Gallagher.

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He will play Rod Finlayson.

The character is described as “a charismatic, uber-independent, capable yet unreliable figure, whose arrival at the Gibsons marina on his beloved boat sets up a sequence of upheavals that Alberg and Cassandra will have to grapple with,” per THR.

Here’s a synopsis, via FOX:



Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Sutherland), who recently moved to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons to be the new police chief, and quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. As a world-class detective, Karl calls upon all his skills to solve murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Meanwhile, his deepening relationship with the town librarian Cassandra Lee (Kreuk) is challenged as her career and community involvement take her in new and unexpected directions.

“We love bringing this cozy and delightful mystery to Fox fans, and we’re thrilled Murder in a Small Town has continued to resonate with our audience,” said Fox’s Brooke Bowman in a statement, via THR.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sepia Films and Future Shack on Season Three, alongside our exceptional cast led by Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk and soon to include the incomparable talent of Peter Gallagher as their newest adversary.”

Find out which other Fox shows have been renewed and canceled so far in 2026.

Posted To:Fox Kristin Kreuk Murder in a Small Town Peter Gallagher Rossif Sutherland Television