Netflix Shares First Photos from ‘Voicemails for Isabelle,’ a New Rom-Com Movie Starring Zoey Deutch & Nick Robinson!

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has shared the first photos from the upcoming rom-com movie Voicemails for Isabelle, starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson.

The actors are no strangers to rom-coms or Netflix, but this will mark their first project together. Read the synopsis below!

Jill (Deutch) copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent (Robinson) begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.

Also starring in the movie are Harry Shum Jr., Lukas Gage, Ciara Bravo, Nick Offerman, Megan Danso, Gil Bellows, Toby Sandeman, and Spencer Lord.

The movie, written and directed by Leah McKendrick, was filmed in Vancouver back in summer 2025.

You can catch Voicemails for Isabelle when it debuts globally on Netflix on June 19.

Zoey has appeared in several Netflix projects over the years. She starred in the movies Set It Up and Nouvelle Vague, as well as the series The Politician. Some of her other movies currently streaming on the service include The Outfit and The Threesome.

Nick has starred in two series for Netflix – Maid and The Abandons – and he also appeared in the streamer’s movie Damsel.

Check out more photos in the gallery.

Posted To:Movies Netflix Nick Robinson Voicemails for Isabelle Zoey Deutch