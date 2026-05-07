No Doubt Set List for the Sphere Las Vegas Residency Revealed After Opening Night

Credit: Getty

No Doubt is taking over the Sphere!

The Gwen Stefani-led group kicked off their residency, titled No Doubt Live at Sphere, kicked off their 12-show residency on Wednesday night (May 6) at the venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The residency marks the band’s first extended run of shows in nearly 14 years, following their Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012. No Doubt reunited last year for the FireAid benefit concert for the horrific fires in Los Angeles, and prior to that, they served as a special act at 2024 Coachella.

Originally, No Doubt Live at Sphere was only supposed to have six shows, but due to high demand, additional shows were added the group will be performing at the Sphere until June 13, 2026.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Gwen previously shared in a press release. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

If you’re still looking for tickets on dates that are sold out, you can grab tickets via resale seats on Stubhub or Vivid Seats. Always check Ticketmaster too for official options!

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…

**This set list is representative of the first show of the residency and might not be completely accurate for every show.

Tragic Kingdom Excuse Me Mr. Different People Total Hate ‘95 Spiderwebs Underneath It All Hey Baby Bathwater Ex-Girlfriend Happy Now? Hella Good The Climb Running It’s My Life Simple Kind of Life Don’t Speak Trapped in a Box New End It On This Just a Girl Sunday Morning

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