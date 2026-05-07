Paul Mescal & Jessie Buckley to Reunite for New Outlaw Romance Movie ‘Hold On to Your Angels’

Credit: Getty

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are teaming up for their third movie together!

On Thursday (May 67), Variety announced that the two stars will be leading upcoming outlaw romance movie Hold On To Your Angels, written and directed by Oscar nominee Benh Zeitlin.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set on the edge of South Louisiana, Hold On To Your Angels follows a hell-bound outlaw (Mescal) and a ferocious shepherd of lost souls (Buckley) who fall in catastrophic love as their crumbling bayou paradise drags them under.”

“Hold On To Your Angels is the most impossible love story I’ve ever witnessed — an outlaw romance for the end of America, set on the crumbling edge of South Louisiana,” Benh Zeitlin shared in a statement. “I’ve been dreaming of telling it since its hero, Pam Harper, walked into an audition for Beasts of the Southern Wild seventeen years ago. It’s a love letter to an endangered way of life — and a rallying cry for empathy across a fractured planet.”

Last year, Paul, 30, and Jessie, 36, starred together in Chloe Zhao‘s movie Hamnet, which earned Jessie an Academy Award for Best Actress. The two also previously worked together on Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s 2021 movie The Lost Daughter.

Production for Hold On To Your Angels is expected to begin in February 2027.

Earlier this year, Paul clarified his comments after saying he was taking an acting “break.”

Posted To:Jessie Buckley Movies Paul Mescal