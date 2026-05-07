Reality TV’s Jake Hall Dead at 35, Ex Misse Beqiri Releases Statement

Credit: Getty Images

British reality star Jake Hall has reportedly passed away at the young age of 35.

You may recognize him from the popular TV series The Only Way is Essex, and he was also the ex boyfriend of Ladies of London‘s Misse Beqiri.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

He was apparently found at a residence in Majorca, Spain.

A police source told The Sun, “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

He joined The Only Way is Essex back in 2015.

He and Misse had a child together, and she has also released a statement about this tragedy.

She shared that she is “supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss.” – TMZ

Jake Hall’s last social media post featured clips from his life, including some presumed to be with his child.

The caption to that post read, “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things -looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms”

Our thoughts are with Jake‘s friends, family, loved ones, and his child. RIP.

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