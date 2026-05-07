Reese Witherspoon & Selma Blair Reunite in New Photos & Reminisce About ‘Legally Blonde’ Days

Credit: Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair are showing fans how they’re still close friends after knowing each other for nearly 30 years!

The former Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde co-stars met up for lunch this week and everyone is obsessing over the photos that were shared from the meetup.

Can you believe that these two actresses have known each other for so long?!

Almost 30 years of adoring this Sunshine !! Catching up kept me brighter all week long. Oceans of love to you @reesewitherspoon. Elle and Vivian 2026. Cute.

–Selma Blair, Instagram



Reese‘s daughter Ava Phillippe commented on the post, “Total babes, then & now.”

There’s a new Legally Blonde project coming very soon!

Prime Video just shared a teaser trailer and first look photos for the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, which is debuting in July.

Season one of Elle follows Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.

Newcomer Lexi Minetree plays Elle in the new series, which Reese is executive producing.

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair first worked together in 1998!

Can you believe that the 30-year anniversary of Cruel Intentions is coming in a few years?!

Reese and Selma first worked together in 1998 while filming the iconic movie, which hit theaters in March 1999.

Posted To:Legally Blonde Reese Witherspoon Selma Blair