Rudy Giuliani Out of ICU After Being Read Last Rites, Will Remain in Hospital While Recovering

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Rudy Giuliani is slowly recovering amid his hospitalization.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the 81-year-old former Mayor of New York City was hospitalized in “stable, but critical condition” in Florida for pneumonia.

Then on May 4, Giuliani‘s Dr. Maria Ryan revealed to Fox News that while in the ICU, the politician’s health declined so rapidly that he’d been visited by a priest to deliver last rites.

Now on Wednesday, May 6, Giuliani‘s rep Ted Goodman shared that the former mayor was out of the ICU and on the road to recovery.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the ICU and will spend some time recovering before leaving the hospital,” Goodman tweeted. “The mayor and his family appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers sent his way.”

“Mayor Giuliani—the man who took down the Mafia, saved New York City, and ran toward the towers on September 11th—is the same fighter he’s always been, and he’s winning this fight,” he continued. “The power of prayer is working. The mayor feels it. We feel it. Please keep them coming for America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.”

The positive update comes after Goodman released a statement explaining that Giuliani’s pneumonia was exacerbated by long-term health complications related to his on-the-ground response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in NYC.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia,” Goodman wrote on X. “On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease. His condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition.”

Giuliani was previously hospitalized in August 2025 after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident.

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