‘Saturday Night Live UK’ Renewed for Season 2 at Sky

Credit: YouTube

Get ready for more Saturday Night Live UK!

On Thursday (May 7), it was announced that Sky and Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS) have renewed the sketch comedy series for a second season.

In a statement shared by Deadline, SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who produces the UK version, shared, “I’m incredibly proud of our team and the show. It keeps getting better every week. I’m grateful to [Sky boss] Dana Strong and Sky for believing in and supporting SNL UK. I’m excited for the season ahead.”

SNL UK was first announced in 2025 and the series premiered in March 2026 with Tina Fey hosting the first-ever episode. Other stars that have hosted season one are Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed, Jack Whitehall, Nicola Coughlan, and Aimee Lou Wood.

There are still two more episodes left in the first season. Hannah Waddingham will be hosting the May 9 episode with musical guest Myles Smith while Ncuti Gatwa will be hosting the May 16 season finale with musical guest Holly Humderstone.

Season two of SNL UK has received a 12-episode order and will premiere in fall 2026.

New episodes land on Peacock the day after it airs on Sky One in the UK.

You can meet the cast of SNL UK here!

Posted To:Saturday Night LIive Saturday Night Live UK Television