Shakira Announces Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Song With Burna Boy

Credit: Instagram: @shakira

Shakira is taking on the World Cup anthem again!

Amid much speculation that she might be doing this year’s song, the 49-year-old Latin icon confirmed the news herself on Thursday (May 7) that she’ll be releasing the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, called “Dai Dai,” with Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

Shakira revealed the exciting news with a teaser video on social media, sharing a one-minute clip of the song and music video set to premiere next Thursday (May 14).

“From Maracaná Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the @fifaworldcup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready! @burnaboygram,” she captioned the post.

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This is the second official FIFA World Cup song from Shakira, following her massive smash “Waka, Waka (This Time for Africa)” for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which is now one of her biggest hits, and has an astounding 4.5 billion views on YouTube to date.

“Knew from the day you were born / Here in this place, you belong / You’ve been this brave all along / What broke you once made you strong,” she declares in the preview of the catchy-sounding song.

The news comes just after she performed at Todo Mundo no Rio 2026 in Brazil, drawing an audience of over two million people to Copacabana Beach. See the photos and setlist!

Watch the preview of “Dai Dai”…

Read the lyrics to “Dai Dai” so far…

Posted To:2026 Fifa World Cup 2026 World Cup Burna Boy Fifa World Cup Music Shakira World Cup