Singer Bonnie Tyler in ‘Induced Coma’ After Emergency Surgery in Portugal

Credit: Getty

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler is currently recovering after undergoing emergency surgery.

Bonnie‘s team took to her Facebook page to update fans on her health after she was admitted to the hospital for the emergency surgery.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

–Bonnie Tyler’s Team, Facebook



A rep for Bonnie gave further context in a statement shared with the UK news outlet, The Guardian. The statement asked for privacy for the singer during this time.

“Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

Bonnie is best known for her songs “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” and “If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man).”

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