The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Reveals How Much Money He Earns from Making Cameo Videos

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Clayton Echard is making more money from his Cameo account than a “full-time job” can pay.

The 33-year-old reality star, who was previously the star of The Bachelor, opened up about using the website to sell personalized videos to fans.

In a new interview, Clayton revealed that he made 1,300 Cameo videos for fans in the last year!

“I have a revenue stream that pays more than a full-time job. It’s Cameos. I did 1,300 Cameos in the last year. So you can do the math on that. Multiply that by $75 a pop, you can see how much money I made from it. It’s a lot of money.”

–Clayton Echard, She’s All Bach podcast

We did the math. That’s $97,000 in the past year!

“And again, why do I have Cameos? Because I was the Bachelor. So, like, it brings opportunities. So, yes, I appreciate what I have gotten from the show. And again, that allows me to do other things. That allows me to chase my passions or dance more. Again, I’m making good money so I can go dance more. People are like, ‘All he does is dance all day. What’s his real job?’ I’m like, ‘If you guys only knew what I’m bringing in.’ Like, I’m chilling. If this is my life, that’s a great life. [They’re like], ‘Oh, he’s not making an impact, he’s just dancing.’ [I’m like,] ‘OK. If I’m getting paid to dance, you think I give a s***?’ OK, I’m not a rocket scientist. Like, whatever.”

–Clayton Echard, She’s All Bach podcast

After appearing as a contestant on Michelle Young‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2021, Clayton was chosen to be the lead of The Bachelor in 2022. In his finale, he was rejected by his final woman, Susie Evans, but they later reconciled as a couple… and eventually split up again.

Check out the ranking of the richest stars of The Bachelor franchise.

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