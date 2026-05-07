The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Scandal Has Another Update & It Involves a Boat Ride During Her Pregnancy

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This might be one of the more scandalous updates of the entire Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini timeline.

A big scandal broke earlier this Spring when the Head Coach of the New England Patriots and Dianna, a former sportswriter for The Athletic, were seen in photos together at an Arizona resort, supposedly taken in 2026. They both denied any romantic involvement at the time. Dianna got married in 2020 and Mike has been married to his wife Jen since 1999.

Since then, photos of them appearing to kiss – from 2020 – emerged, and he admitted to having “difficult conversations” with his family. He even skipped part of the NFL draft in order to “seek counseling,” and a source noticed he was back with his wife in Utah.

Now, TMZ is claiming they have evidence of Mike and Dianna renting a boat on a lake in Tennessee in 2021. The rental was private and they were said to be the only two people on the boat at the time. A photo of a company waiver does show their names and signatures.

The source told the site “there was no visible PDA before they departed.”

They also apparently “appeared cautious about photos being taken,” but he did pose for one picture. He apparently requested that the image not be posted publicly.

The boat ride allegedly took place in June of 2021. She gave birth to her first child with husband Kevin Goldschmidt later that summer.

In August of 2021, Dianna confirmed she had given birth and her tweet about it has now gone viral over the name she chose for the baby.

Rookie minicamp for the Patriots is set to kick off tomorrow (May 8).

Posted To:Dianna Russini Football Mike Vrabel nfl